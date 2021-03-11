New York Times Op-ed: ‘The Coronavirus Made the Radical Possible’

The New York Times has published an op-ed that argues that while the coronavirus pandemic was a “nightmare,” it is to be celebrated because it “made the radical possible,” enabling radical policies that had once merely been “pipe dreams.”

The op-ed, by Rachel Cohen, argues that what began as emergency responses should provide a foundation for future change:

Last spring, as a poorly understood virus swept the planet­, something remarkable happened: Across the country, all levels of government put in place policies that just a few months earlier would have been seen by most people — not to mention most politicians — as radical and politically naïve. Nearly 70 percent of states ordered bans on utility shut-offs, and more than half did so for evictions. Mayors authorized car-free streets to make cities safer for pedestrians, and the federal government nearly tripled the average unemployment benefit. Within weeks, states eliminated extortionist medical co-pays for prisoners and scrapped bail. New Jersey passed a bill that released more than 2,200 incarcerated people all at once. … It is essential we get the word out on what has been accomplished as a result of this crisis and what our government still can do, and to remember what grass-roots activists understand deeply: Whether anything happens at all is largely up to us.

Cohen gave particular emphasis to criminal justice reform — ignoring the progress made by President Donald Trump, and highlighting the reforms enacted as a result of the unrest last year, which coincided with a massive nationwide crime wave.

The op-ed was published just hours after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief” bill — a package that was once meant to be bipartisan, but which President Joe Biden refused to negotiate with Republicans, and which White House Jen Psaki described proudly to reporters in a briefing on Wednesday as “the most progressive bill in American history.”

