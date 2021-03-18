CNN averaged 1.7 million viewers from Nov. 4 through Jan. 20, but it dropped to 1.1 million since Biden took office for a 34% fall. During the same period, CNN shed 44% of its total day viewers among the key demo, dropping from an average of 483,000 to only 272,000.

The data cited in the report came from Nielson Media research.

The violence at the United States Capitol building in January brought more viewers to CNN than any other single day in its 40-year history, the Associated Press (AP) reported January 12.

“CNN averaged 5.2 million viewers last Wednesday, eclipsing its previous high of 5.1 million on Election Day 2016, the Nielsen company said. The network had 4.47 million viewers on Sept. 11, 2001, Nielsen said,” the article continued.

More recently, social media users criticized CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for his hypocrisy after telling viewers he could not report on his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) sexual harassment allegations even though the governor appeared on his show in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“Chris Cuomo’s statement comes as three women over the past week alleged that the Democrat New York governor made unsolicited sexual moves toward them,” Breitbart News reported March 2.

“It also comes during an unrelated investigation into the governor’s handling of New York nursing deaths during the coronavirus pandemic,” the article concluded.