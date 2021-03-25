Nolte: CNNLOL Primetime Ratings Back In Toilet — Where They Belong

Far-left CNN’s ratings are back to catastrophic levels. For five years, the fake news channel had nothing to offer its moronic viewers other than hate, and the lies necessary to foment that hate, and now that the primary object of all the hate and lies (former President Trump) has left the stage, CNNLOL’s ratings are right back in the toilet — which is where this openly racist and violence-promoting outlet belongs.

For the week of March 15…

Total Average Primetime/Demo (25-54) Viewers:

FNC: 2.3 million/351K

MSNBC: 1.71 million/225K

CNNLOL: 1.1 million/269K

Total Average Total Day/Demo Viewers:

FNC: 1.24 million/198K

MSNBC: 997K/127K

CNNLOL: 755K/180K

Compared to this same week last year, CNNLOL is down a whopping 47 percent in primetime viewers and 50 percent in total day viewers.

During primetime, and despite all the massive news events of late (new president, border crisis, coronavirus), on top of being trounced by Fox and MSNBC, CNNLOL is also losing to HGTV and barely beating the Hallmark Channel.

Comparatively, Fox News did little better holding on to its viewers. The anti-Trump outlet lost 43 percent of its primetime viewers and 50 percent of its total day viewers over last year. But as you can see, Fox has such a large audience compared to CNNLOL, it can lose half its viewers and still more than double CNNLOL in primetime.

Nevertheless, Fox sucks.

Year-over-year, the openly left-wing MSNBC lost only 30 percent of its primetime and 32 percent of its total day audience.

So, while MSNBC is still losing to Fox, it held on to more of its audience, and that’s probably because Fox News exposed itself as dishonest and corrupt during the 2020 election. Fox viewers have options now, like Newsmax TV and OAN.

Regardless of the outlet, it is good Americans are largely tuning out the toxic waste that is all cable news. Allowing these outlets to pour the sewage of lies and racism and violence and manufactured controversy into your home is unbelievably unhealthy, not just when it comes to your stress levels, but for the human spirit.

I removed this garbage from my life more than five years ago and my pretty wife and I are not only happier, we are better informed about what’s happening in the world, and, most importantly, able to put those events in their proper perspective.

Cable news is a cancer on our body politic and the individual soul.

CNNLOL is by far the worst, so into the toilet it goes.

