CNN’s Brian Stelter chose his show “Reliable Sources” on Sunday to give Hunter Biden’s new book, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, rave reviews. He applauded it as “breathtaking” and “extraordinary” in its “honesty” for tackling the scope of the author’s confessed addiction to crack-cocaine and alcohol.

Stelter immediately put aside questions of a “probe” into Hunter Biden’s laptop before providing his professional analysis on his own literary prowess. “I’ll tell you what, I’ve read a lot of memoirs, I’ve never read a memoir like this one before,” Stelter excitedly gushed.

“It is extraordinary. You know, you’ve heard about Hunter Biden over the years. You’ve heard all the tabloid coverage, you think you know his story, we know that right-wing media is obsessed with him,” Stelter continued. “This book. This book about addiction. About how many times Hunter Biden could have died, the president’s son, it’s breathtaking.”

CNN’s @brianstelter on Hunter Biden’s new autobiography: “It is extraordinary. You’ve heard all the tabloid coverage … You think you know his story. We know right wing-media is obsessed with him, Fox News always targeting him … But this book, it’s breathtaking” pic.twitter.com/qUYEPzIGrr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 4, 2021

Stelter was then joined by CNN’s Kate Bennett, who agreed with Stelter, saying “addiction is really the great equalizer in this country.”

“The depth and scope of Hunter Biden’s addiction and the honesty with which he discusses it, I mean, this was a man who had a serious crack-cocaine addiction as well as a serious alcohol problem, he had his first drink when he was eight years old, a glass of champagne at an event with his father,” she said. “I think it also shows that addiction is really the great equalizer in this country. It’s the one thing that really brought President Biden to his knees.”

Stelter nodded in agreement. “Take out the last name Biden, this is about addiction, and how to help people and it’s going to resonate for that reason,” he said.

Stelter proceeded Tuesday morning to tweet a promotional blurb for Hunter’s book.

When Joe Biden was vice president, and was mourning the death of his older son Beau, he was also trying to keep his younger son Hunter alive. That’s one of the many takeaways from Hunter’s book “Beautiful Things,” which comes out today… https://t.co/7za4fiLe0k — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 6, 2021

Some people noticed the positive review from Stelter. “Is Stelty getting a cut of the sales?” Boris Epshteyn asked.