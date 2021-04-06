Nolte: Disgraced ’60 Minutes’ ‘Goes Dark’ with Debunked Ron DeSantis Hoax

60 Minutes, the long-disgraced television news magazine at far-left CBS, has “gone dark” with a now-debunked hoax it launched to smear Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), per Fox News.

The story falsely claimed DeSantis was involved in a pay-for-play scheme with Publix supermarkets involving a contract to distribute the China Virus vaccine.

Within hours, however, the hit piece had been exposed as hoax. Not only did Publix push back against the long-disgraced 60 Minutes, so did two Florida Democrats. On top of that, full video of DeSantis answering a question from a 60 Minutes correspondent proved the long-disgraced outlet had indeed disgraced itself yet again by editing the video in a way that was not only malicious, but meant to misinform anyone still stupid enough to watch the long-disgraced fake news show.

This is likely why, as reported by Fox News, the far-left CBS News entirely ignored the story Monday:

CBS appears to be distancing itself from a “60 Minutes” report that has been widely criticized as a “hit piece” against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, by members of both parties. … The next day, however, there was no mention of the “60 Minutes” report on “CBS This Morning” or the “CBS Evening News,” according to Grabien transcripts.

This development is actually a surprise that suggests after decades of deliberately misleading the American people by way of fake news, fake political polls, and outright disinformation, CBS might be embarrassed by just how red-handed it got caught manufacturing this audacious lie.

Shame is not something we’ve come to expect from outlets such as CBS News. The corporate media usually doubles and triples down on its hoaxes and lies.

But it may be too soon to suggest CBS News is feeling some sort of shame or embarrassment. The long-disgraced 60 Minutes could double and triple down in the coming days.

Regardless, it is highly unlikely that what should happen at CBS News will happen, which is this… A news outlet interested in regaining some of its long lost credibility would retract the story entirely. Then, Gov. DeSantis would receive a full-throated apology from the fake news outlet. Then, everyone involved in the story, most especially 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, would be named and face serious disciplinary consequences for their deliberate effort to spread disinformation.

As far as those of us with an IQ above room temperature, we all knew this story was a hoax just as soon as it aired. We knew it because all the corporate media do is lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, and then lie some more and then lie some more.

The corporate media are lying liars who no one should be paying any attention to anymore.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.