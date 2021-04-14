Nolte: CNNLOL’s Woke Gestapo Declare Fonts Racist

CNNLOL, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and disinformation, and openly encourages violence against Trump supporters, would like you to know that fonts are now racist.

This is from an actual piece published at the CNNLOL website (I don’t link fake news):

It’s hard not to cringe at the Chinese stereotypes bundled up with each font package — especially when seen through the lens of today’s heightened vigilance toward discrimination and systemic racism. Critics believe that using chop suey typefaces is downright racist, particularly when deployed by non-Asian creators. White politicians, meanwhile, have been using chop suey fonts to stoke xenophobia for over a century. … Similarly, online grocer Fresh Direct, clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch and the game developers behind “Cyberpunk 2077,” CD Projekt, are among the many companies criticized for using culturally appropriative fonts in the last two decades.

Translation: blah, blah, woketard, blah, blah, busybody, blah, blah, Woke Gestapo, blah, woketard…

Someone named Anne Quito published this fascist garbage and let me be the first to say that she can fuck right off.

And I don’t know, maybe CNNLOL should worry less about racist fonts and more about its own racism — you know, it’s own inability get over its “All Asians Look Alike” racism…

CNN used a photo of the wrong Asian golfer in a story today … pic.twitter.com/ZZtKOr0QrF — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 10, 2021

There is nothing racist or morally wrong with cultural appropriation.

In fact, cultural appropriation is a beautiful and wonderful thing, for it is the act of taking the best of everyone’s culture and stirring into the great and glorious melting pot that is our country’s motto: e pluribus unum or… Out of many one.

My beautiful wife is a Mexican immigrant and the best parts of her culture, most especially the food and aspects of her faith, have enriched our life together. It’s not something we did consciously, it was organic and natural, and exactly how things are supposed to work.

Need I say that a font cannot be racist. So let me repeat that this lunatic can fuck right off.

It’s not all fun and games, though. The whole point of this Cultural Appropriation-Nazism is to keep us divided, something the left desperately requires to cover up their inability to govern and improves the lives of racial minorities in all their failed cities.

It used to be you were a racist for actual racism — you know, for persecuting or discriminating against racial minorities, for believing racial minorities are somehow inferior… Now I’m a racist for enjoying tamales and Sunny and the Sunliners, for using an anodyne font to promote something, for listening to rap music, for braiding my hair or wearing a sombrero.

Doing some of those things can make you a poser-asshole, but it is not racism.

In the 70s, 80s, and 90s, there were almost no racial tensions in this country. We co-opted each other’s culture, laughed at everyone’s culture, including our own, and except for hot spots where things flared up (all in cities populated and governed by Democrats), people of all races and creeds got along just fine.

Then the Politically Correct Nazis came along, then the Woke Gestapo came along, and look at us now…

Not that I care.

This garbage only affects Democrat-run shithole cities.

Out where I live in Rural MAGA Land, the air, water, and streets are safe and clean. We don’t have racial tensions or a hate crime crises. We don’t have a violent crime crisis. People of all races and creeds live together in peace and serenity, because… America’s racial hate and gun crises happen in Democrat-run shitholes.

