CNN Business, known as CNNMoney, is reportedly being internally investigated by AT&T’s WarnerMedia for the treatment of female employees in the “work environment.”

The investigation is said to be launched by CNN’s parent company AT&T after February’s “departure of Annalyn Kurtz, a senior editor in the roughly 60-person newsroom, two of the people said,” Business Insider reported. AT&T’s WarnerMedia absorbed CNN’s HR department in 2020.

“I’ve found there to be a lack of transparency in how to get promoted or how to appear on TV. I get the feeling the company wants to keep as many people as possible at a low pay grade or stay in a certain box and that has led to women not being supported,” a female staffer explained.

However, Business Insider reported there seems to be gender parity at CNN Business:

CNN Business is led by General Manager Jason Farkas, who has six direct reports — three men and three women, according to a person familiar with the organizational structure. The department is a part of CNN Digital, which is run by senior vice president Meredith Artley, who reports to Andrew Morse, the chief digital officer.

During an “ask me anything” call on April 20, Artley reportedly mentioned the work environment assessment as ongoing. It is unknown what actions, if any, may result from the investigation.

The investigation comes after former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said before her departure, “The most influential anchors on our network, the highest-paid, are men.”

CNN has also been in the news when James O’Keefe of Project Veritas publicly embarrassed CNN in several videos for engaging in “propaganda” in the 2020 election cycle. In one of the videos, O’Keefe spoke to CNN’s Technical Director Charlie Chester about his stated “focus” on pushing “Trump out of office.”