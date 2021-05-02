A recent video by the progressive MeidasTouch PAC calls on viewers to reject the GOP while comparing Republican leaders and Fox News figures to militant preachers and radical clerics, accusing them of fueling “the biggest terror threats.”

The fresh 80-second clip, published Sunday, was released in a tweet marking a decade from the killing of the late notorious terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

“Today, the biggest terror threats we face are homegrown, being fueled by GOP leaders and their propaganda networks,” the tweet reads, before calling on “all patriotic Americans” to resign from the GOP.

10 years ago to the day, America killed Osama bin Laden. Today, the biggest terror threats we face are homegrown, being fueled by GOP leaders and their propaganda networks. We call on all patriotic Americans to resign from the Republican Party.pic.twitter.com/nd0JZaIegG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 1, 2021

While flashing images of war and terrorists, the video begins by stating that, “In every country torn by strife, violence, and hardship, men and women are drawn to extremist leaders, promising to take on the enemies of their people.”

The video then displays a Confederate flag, Branch Davidian leader David Koresh and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

“In America, some of our lost souls respond in a similar way to the call of influential voices,” the clip continues.

The video then flashes images featuring Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, and Sean Hannity, as well as Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera.

“But instead of militant preachers or radical clerics, every single night in America they can listen to our own angry advocates of division and conspiracy,” it continues. “Confused, angry people hear the call of these voices, and take on the camouflage of warriors to threaten, and even kill, civilians.”

Flashing images of former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and conservative radio host Mark Levin, as well as footage from the January Capitol Hill riot, the video continues.

“The radicalized Republican party and the twisted people on TV who speak for them use the very same language of intolerance and rage to provoke those alienated people, actively pouring kerosene on the fire of social unrest,” the video states.

“And until we all reject these poisonous voices, the result will inevitably be escalating violence and tragedy.”

The clip ends with a call to, “Resign from the Republican Party,” and “reject what they have become,” featuring the hashtag #ResignRepublican.

Within hours, the video had already received nearly three-quarters of a million views.

Popular leftist celebrities were quick to comment.

Far-left Hollywood actor John Cusack — who, last year, referred to former President Trump, his administration officials, as well as the millions of supporters who voted for him, as Nazis and enemies — wrote, “All of them must be held accountable.”

All of them must be held accountable .. https://t.co/VjHzUWYhbS — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 1, 2021

“100 % accurate,” he added. “There is no common ground with fascism.”

Left-wing Hollywood star Debra Messing — who, last year, expressed her hope that former President Trump meet with physical violence — retweeted the video clip along with dozens of police siren, flame, and American flag emojis.

MeidasTouch launched as a blog early last year which brothers Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas operated. Shortly thereafter, it grew into a viral video powerhouse amassing nearly a million followers across the major social media sites.

In January, the PAC released a video clip branding Republican Party members as “traitors” unworthy of being called conservatives, while describing the GOP as “no different” from the ISIS terror group.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.