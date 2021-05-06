President Joe Biden has received the least negative news coverage from the establishment media of any president in the last 30 years.

According to the Pew Research Center, Biden received in his first 60 days 19 percent negative news coverage, ranking him the most favored of presidents in the last three decades.

Biden’s ranking, compared by the Washington Examiner, is well below former Presidents Bill Clinton’s (28 percent), George W. Bush’s (28 percent), Barack Obama’s (20 percent), and Donald Trump’s (62 percent) negative coverage.

Besides disclosing Biden’s limited amount of negative news coverage, the study also revealed Biden’s least covered topic was his “political skills,” while his most covered topic was the economy. However, Trump’s most covered topic was his “political skills,” while his least covered topic was the economy.

The study, which analyzed radio, websites, national newspaper websites, and cable and network broadcasts, determined the “Early news coverage of Biden and Trump presidencies differed in tone, topic, and framing.”

Indeed, New York Times political page Thursday ran these headlines simultaneously: “Taking ‘Extraordinary Measures,’ Biden Backs Suspending Patents on Vaccines” and “Facebook Ban Hits Trump Where It Hurts: Messaging and Money.”

On billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post political page, the headlines simultaneously read: “Strongmen who got cozy with Trump get the cold shoulder from Biden” and “Live updates: Biden heading to Louisiana to highlight aging infrastructure as he presses Congress to act.”

A quick search on “the most trusted name in news’s” political page, CNN headlines simultaneously read: “Trump aides flood Senate and gubernatorial races as consultants and pollsters” and “Biden to criticize tax cuts for wealthy while pushing middle-class agenda in Louisiana.”