CNN and MSNBC reportedly ignored Wednesday night Israel receiving rocket attacks from Hamas.

Conservative media operative Steve Krakauer tweeted, “Cable news primetime (8-11pm) is the marquee timeslot. The most important story in the world right now is what’s happening in and around Israel.”

“How many times did Israel get mentioned last night in primetime (according to TV Eyes)? Fox News: 9 CNN: zero MSNBC: zero Pathetic,” he said.

The establishment media seems to be uncomfortable covering stories which do not benefit Democrats. For instance, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC ignored sexual misconduct allegations from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sixth accuser March 9.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Twitter locked the New York Post account for days after it was censored by the platform over its publication of a bombshell story revealing more alleged links between the Biden family and the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

The establishment media is still fixated on Donald Trump instead of allowing individuals to hear facts. The reasons for the media’s focus on Trump is hard to quantify. But the 2016 result of the media’s attention was interpreted by a BBC headline: “Donald Trump: How the media created the president,” which profiled the “evidence of the failure of journalism.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported CNN Business, known as CNNMoney, is reportedly being internally investigated by AT&T’s WarnerMedia for the treatment of female employees in the “work environment.”

CNN has also reportedly attempted in April to spread opposition research in Alaska against Kelly Tshibaka, a pro-Trump primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).