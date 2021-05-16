The forthcoming investigative blockbuster by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, which details “the incestuous nature of the establishment media elite and America’s ideological Left,” contains 1,206 endnotes, resulting in 105 pages of source material.

The thoroughly researched book is based on hard evidence, including hundreds of articles, many of which were originally reported by Breitbart News, and direct quotes from key personalities across social media.

“I spent a year conducting deep-dive research to unearth the stories the Establishment Media doesn’t want Americans to know,” Marlow said. “That’s why the book contains 1,206 endnotes totaling over 100 pages of source materials.”

In a recent interview with America First radio show host Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Marlow explained his goal of exposing corporate media corruption.

“I didn’t want to write just a memoir — and there’s a small amount of memoir in this — but for the vast majority of it is new information based off of deep dive research into our corporate media establishment,” Marlow said.

“The American media corporation is trying to stamp out the American individual — that concept of freedom, the rugged individualist — and trying to make us all corporate cogs who identify more with companies than with countries or ourselves,” he added. “How much worse would the world be if we lost that concept of individuality? That is the design of our American media class right now, and I think I prove it in the book, and that includes subservience to China.”

In Breaking the News, Marlow offers a detailed, in-depth account of the corruption of the establishment media and how it operates, shining a light on the little-known “incestuous nature” of the “media elite and America’s ideological left.” Breaking the News blows the lid off their practices, exposing how the two work hand in hand to advance desirable agendas for the radical left, promote fake news, and bury stories inconvenient to their narratives.

As Marlow demonstrates in Breaking the News, the establishment media largely exposed its own biases in inconceivable ways throughout the presidency of former President Trump, prompting both Trump and Breitbart News to begin “banging the drum about ‘fake news’” during the 2016 election — a narrative that resonated with millions of Americans across the nation.

“Media bias doesn’t begin to describe what is in this book. Media giants have weaponized fake news to the benefit of the left, the globalists, and the multi-national corporations that control so much of our lives,” Marlow said.

Breaking the News skyrocketed to #2 in Amazon’s “Best Sellers” category soon after its release was announced in February. Notably, it also jumped to #1 on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” list, besting the upcoming novel of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Breaking the News drops May 18 and is available for pre-order now.