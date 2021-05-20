Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Excluding White Journalists: ‘Systemic Racism’ in Media

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Joel B. Pollak

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attempted to defend her racist interview policy on Wednesday, explaining why she would only give interviews to “journalists of color” and exclude white journalists on the occasion of her two-year anniversary in office.

In a letter to news organizations, and in a series of tweets, Lightfoot claimed there was a racial “imbalance” in the news media, especially in the City Hall press corps, and that she wanted to use her position to force journalism to become more diverse.

In her letter, reported by CBS Chicago affiliate WTTW, Lightfoot cited the county’s “historic reckoning around systemic racism” and suggested that the media in Chicago suffered from “institutionalized racism.” She complained that as the city’s first black, female, and lesbian mayor, the journalists assigned to cover her were “practically all white,” adding: “I find this unacceptable.”

CBS Chicago asked: “In Chicago there is a crime crisis, an unemployment and now a worker crisis, among other issues. The three arguably most powerful politicians in Chicago — Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and State’s Attorney Kim Foxx — are all African American woman. One is openly gay. So is this the time for a diversity lecture?”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, We Told You So!: The First 100 Days of Joe Biden’s Radical Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.