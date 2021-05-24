Watch Live: ‘Breaking the News’ Q&A with Alex Marlow

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow is holding a live Q&A discussing his investigative blockbuster, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption— his year-long investigative work examining what he described as the stunning incestuous relationship between the radical left and establishment media.

Marlow will be answering fan reader questions, discussing his book which blows the lid off the corruption of the establishment media and demonstrates the deep-rooted connections between well-known media conglomerates and influential left-wing giants, showing how they work hand in hand to promote fake news narratives while burying stories deemed inconvenient to their greater cause, advancing their efforts to manipulate the masses.

His exposé, which has over 100 pages of source material and 1,206 endnotes, has already garnered attention from influential political figures, including Sean Hannity, who called the investigative blockbuster a “must-read”; John Solomon, who described it as an “explosive bombshell”; Dennis Prager, who described it as “a truly significant book” from “one of the most important people in media”; and Mark Levin, who described it as “fantastic.” Former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) jokingly warned Marlow to “sleep with one eye open” following the book’s debut.

Recently, Marlow’s revelation, that then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter took “411 trips across 29 countries between 2009 and the middle of 2014” including “23 flights into or out of Joint Base Andrews—home to Air Force One and Air Force Two,” has garnered significant attention from Republican politicians, including Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

“The revelation of Hunter Biden’s trips through Joint Base Andrews is further proof of the corporate media’s utter corruption and blinding partisanship,” Nunes told Breitbart News. “They dismissed, ridiculed, and censored reporting on Hunter’s obvious conflicts of interest for the sole purpose of helping Joe Biden’s election prospects. The corporate media has fully merged with the Democratic Party, and their reporting is indistinguishable from crude Democrat talking points.”

Speaking to Marlow during Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Ernst said lawmakers “need to look into the activities that have gone on with Hunter Biden.”

“This is just not any, ‘Hey, the government’s going to pay for a comfort plus ticket on an airline.’ This is Joint Base Andrews. These are the blue and white that fly the president and vice president around, so if he’s just taking these trips to assist him and raising money in his many adventures overseas, we need to know and understand that,” she said. “Absolutely inappropriate.”