The New York Times updated a headline after receiving criticism for calling antisemitism a “Gift to the Right.”

The headline, “Attacks on Jews Over Israel Are a Gift to the Right” was changed to “The Crisis of Anti-Semitic Violence.”

Headline update by The New York Times. No explanation as to why. pic.twitter.com/M3xOhIdCxB — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 25, 2021

The article, which is partly sympathetic to the violence Jews are facing, does not note why the headline was changed.

However, before the title was changed, Twitter was awash with woke anger over the opinion:

Michelle Goldberg should cancel herself. https://t.co/rElPUZL4Vp — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 25, 2021

The canceled title comes as the far-left is struggling to quickly denounce violence against Jews.

For instead, it took Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) nearly two weeks after Israel was rocketed by exploding bombs launched by Palestinian terrorists to tweet she does not “tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world.”

It likewise took President Joe Biden the same amount of time for his Twitter account to read, “The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.”

The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

The title cancelation is just one instance of the Times struggling to stand apart from far-left wokeism.

The woke far-left in 2020 successfully booted the Times opinion page editor James Bennet, “following the opinion article that called for using the military against civil unrest,” as Politico put it.