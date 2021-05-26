Alex Marlow’s Media Bombshell ‘Breaking the News’ Lands on New York Times’ Best Sellers List

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s investigative blockbuster Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, which details the incestuous relationship between the leftist elite and establishment media, has landed on the New York Times best sellers list, released Wednesday.

Breaking the News is #13 on the New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction list and #11 on USA Today’s Top 150 Best-Selling Books list.

“Breaking the News cannot be denied!” Marlow said in a statement upon learning he made the best sellers list. “All power to Team Breitbart and our audience, as well as my heroes in talk radio who have gotten behind this book and made it a success. It’s humbling to see my work acknowledged from conservative rockstars and lawmakers like Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Joni Ernst, and Rep. Devin Nunes. It’s clear that Breaking the News is changing the way people think about the corporate media. Thank you!”

Marlow’s placement on the New York Times list is particularly noteworthy because he takes the Times to task in his year-long investigative blockbuster, particularly over the Times’ 1619 Project, which he identified as “part of a concerted effort by the Times to pivot the newsroom’s focus from the Trump/Russia collusion hoax to race hysteria.”

“I show you what I’ve learned in my research looking into the New York Times, looking into their public pronouncements, what they’ve been telling their staff, what they’ve been telling their boardrooms, and they knew that they were on the run after the Mueller report,” Marlow said during a Q&A this week.

Marlow said that the Times decided “to make, essentially, a racial reckoning the centerpiece of their newsroom.”

“In 2019, Dean Baquet, who is the editor of the Times, he said that the focal point of the newsroom is going to be ‘what it means to be an American in 2019,’ and that means it ‘requires imaginative use of all our muscles to write about race and class in a deeper way than we have in years.’ Do you need muscles to write about race and class? These guys are so pompous,” Marlow added.

Marlow’s book also revealed that a close associate of former President Barack Obama, who he describes as the “ultimate Obama insider,” was elected to the board of the New York Times Company in 2018.

Marlow’s exposé has generated a steady stream of buzz following its February announcement through the early days of its release. In recent days, Marlow has previewed key revelations from the book — identifying Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder and billionaire computer guru Steve Jobs, as the “new” George Soros and exposing Hunter Biden for taking at least 23 flights into or out of Joint Base Andrews. These revelations have garnered attention from major political players, including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

Most recently, Marlow’s article detailing the inaccuracies in the New York Times’ 1619 Project recently garnered attention from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R):

Great piece here from @AlexMarlow. This is precisely why I was the first national candidate to sign the 1776 Pledge by @1776ActionOrg which calls for a stop to anti American indoctrination like the “1619 Project” in our nation’s schools. https://t.co/8zSPF3aYty — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 25, 2021

Breaking the News, which contains 1,206 endnotes, resulting in over 100 pages of source material, skyrocketed on Amazon following its February announcement, jumping to #2 in Amazon’s “Best Sellers” category. It also jumped to #1 on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” list, surpassing the upcoming novel of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.