Watch Live: Event and Book Signing with ‘Breaking the News’ Author Alex Marlow and TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, author of New York Times bestseller Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, is joining Charlie Kirk for special event and book signing at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday, June 2.

The event begins at 6 p.m. MST. Those unable to attend the event in person can watch it via livestream. Find out more about the event here.

Marlow’s bombshell has generated significant buzz since its debut May 18, ranking #13 on the New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction list and #11 on USA Today’s Top 150 Best-Selling Books. The exposé blows the lid off the establishment media’s incestuous relationship with key players in the radical left.