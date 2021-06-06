Larry Elder: ‘Breaking the News’ Is ‘a Work of Scholarship,’ ‘Wonderful Book’

Talk radio host Larry Elder praised Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption as “a work of scholarship” on Friday’s edition of his eponymous show.

“Thank you … for mentioning that I gave you your first job in conservative media,” Elder stated in an interview with Marlow about Breaking the News.

Marlow recalled, “Absolutely. It was a brief moment, but I learned so much from you about research and about integrity, backing up things with facts. I’ve got 105 pages of endnotes that I know you’d be proud of in the book. I think 1,200 in all because I’m not here just to give opinions.”

Elder highlighted his insistence that endnotes be included in his 2001 book, The Ten Things You Can’t Say In America.



“When I read the book, Alex, it was thorough,” Elder remarked. “You got everything heavily noted. … When I published Ten Things initially, they did not want to have an index. I said, ‘No, this is a work of scholarship. This is not just a guy kicking back, giving a bunch of opinions. I’m giving you facts to back up what I’m saying, and I want people to be able to go back and look at what I’m saying to verify it,’ and you’ve done that same thing.”

He added, “This is a work of scholarship. This is a wonderful book, and I’ve learned stuff I didn’t even know.”

“It is a work of scholarship,” Elder emphasized. “It talks about the news Soros … the cancellation industry, the truth about Big Tech. He has a whole thing on MSNB-Hee-Haw and Rachel Maddow, and obviously the so-called collusion investigation. He also talks about a number of the fake hate crimes, including the Jussie Smollett ‘hate crime.'”