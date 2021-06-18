Chris Cuomo Trashed on Twitter After Asking for Evidence of His Bias

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was trashed on Twitter Thursday night after asking for evidence of his bias in a tweet.

Retweeting a reply to a Twitter account, which stated, “The story of your life, you constantly deny facts you dont like,” Cuomo baited more of his Twitter followers to “Name One” instance of bias.

“Tick tock,” Cuomo challenged:

Name one? Tick tock https://t.co/8yoiSaJSB0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 17, 2021

Arthur Schwartz tweeted, “Will you admit that the Hunter Biden laptop isn’t Russian disinformation or are you still clinging to that lie?”

Will you admit that the Hunter Biden laptop isn’t Russian disinformation or are you still clinging to that lie? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 18, 2021

One Twitter account responded, “show me where it says it says protests are supposed to be peaceful” in response to Cuomo’s assertion that the 2020 Black Live Matter riots were acceptable, regardless of their violence.

Cuomo quickly condemned those who rioted at the Capitol January 6, causing $30 million in damage, compared to $1 billion of damage during the summer of love.

Another Twitter account reminded Cuomo he condemned Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) handling of the coronavirus, while his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), sent many infected patients into nursing homes. The New York Times reported the FBI was investigating the scandal in March.

A New York Post reporter caused Chris Cuomo to remember, “You broke quarantine while actually sick with COVID.”

Cuomo showed his bias when he was fully vaccinated, spotted masked outside, alone, in his open-air convertible.

You broke quarantine while actually sick with COVID. https://t.co/F5lXIi7gzA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 17, 2021

And on May 30, CNN anchor Jake Tapper attacked Chris Cuomo for advising his brother, Andrew Cuomo, on sexual harassment allegations.

“I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” Tapper said about Chris Cuomo’s biased treatment towards his brother.

“If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not okay,” added a New Yorker staff writer Nicholas Lemann.