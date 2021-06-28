Nolte: Rep. Mo Brooks Treats CNN the Way Every Republican Should Treat CNN

Over the weekend, we had two perfect but distinctly different examples of how to treat CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads violence, lies, and conspiracy theories.

The first example, and by far my favorite, comes from this apparent Trump supporter who perfectly expressed the contempt all decent, freedom-loving Americans should feel for CNNLOL (warning: NSFW):

I love this dude.😂😂❤️🇺🇸

CNN Tries to Interview Man at Trump Rally, Gets TOLD OFF https://t.co/O45VzPu6RK — KelliAnn (@KelliAn53385790) June 27, 2021

The cigar, the hat, the belligerence = hero.

Then there’s the Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) example…

When Jim “Double Chin” Acosta attempted to ambush him, Brooks spoke the truth…

“I do not do interviews with CNN because I do not trust CNN to be honorable or truthful.”

“I don’t trust y’all to be truthful or honest.”

“You guys will lie through your teeth any chance you get.”

“See ya.”

Here’s the video:

If @cnn persists in being dishonest propagandists, they’re going to find more & more Republicans unwilling to talk to them. Just a few years ago, CNN pretended to be journalists. Apparently, Jeff Zucker decided they’d rather compete w/ MSNBC for the tiny sliver of the hard Left. https://t.co/5ZgtblWCaM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 27, 2021

Acosta, a proven liar with the worst dye-job in media, is upset at Brooks for questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election. This is hilarious when you remember that CNNLOL is still questioning the results of the 2016 election, and CNNLOL’s Jake “The Fake News” Tapper wrote a whole book questioning the results of the 2000 election.

In the tweet embedded above, using his verified Twitter account, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said of the Brooks’ video, “If CNN[LOL] persists in being dishonest propagandists, they’re going to find more & more Republicans unwilling to talk to them.”

He added, “Just a few years ago, CNN[LOL] pretended to be journalists. Apparently, Jeff Zucker decided they’d rather compete w/ MSNBC for the tiny sliver of the hard Left.”

My question is this…

What additional acts of evil does CNNLOL have to commit before the GOP has had enough? Openly calling for race riots isn’t enough? Openly defending as legitimate the political violence committed by the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter isn’t enough?

Does CNNLOL have to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue before the GOP has had enough?

For example, why does Cruz continue to talk to CNNLOL after CNNLOL openly called for more physical harassment of him and his wife?

Please understand me. I have no problem with Republicans appearing on MSNBC, The Daily Show, Bill Maher, and the like… Any outlet that’s open about its agenda is fine with me. In fact, the GOP should appear more often on those types of programs. Open debate is important.

But fake outlets like CNNLOL, the New York Times, NBC News, the Washington Post, etc., should be frozen out and ignored for the simple fact that the very premise of their existence is based on the lie of objectivity.

Secondly, and this still infuriates me about former President Trump, New Media now has the infrastructure to get the word out every bit as effectively as the fake media. Nevertheless, Trump and others still do business with these fake outlets — outlets that hate them and seek their destruction.

In the year 2021, it makes zero sense to give a New York Times the imprimatur of your status as an elected official — especially when you’re the president.

Rep. Brooks is exactly right to blow off “Double Chin.” I ask you… What’s the upside in doing business with liars and conspiracy theorists who are only looking to make you look like a fool, a fanatic, or worse — who actively encourage the domestic terrorists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa to physically harm you and your supporters?

Moreover, why confer on a CNNLOL or NBC any legitimacy?

If Brooks or any Republican wants to get their message out, there are many honest, legitimate New Media outlets standing by.

In my opinion, everything that could be done to de-legitimize the corporate media has been done. There’s really not much more a Breitbart News can do to expose these liars. The U.S. media is the least trusted in the world. Our mission is accomplished.

The next step is to make the establishment media irrelevant. That will only happen when politicians stop doing business with them; when one of our country’s two major political parties wakes up and treats CNNLOL and the rest with the contempt they’ve earned.

