Nolte: Sociopaths at Time Magazine Want to Banish Air Conditioning

Far-left Time Magazine, one of the country’s chief conspiracy theorists pushing the Climate Change Hoax, openly advocates having air-conditioning banished.

In a lengthy piece of hysterical, anti-science scare-mongering that tries to turn the greatest life-saving, quality of life-improving invention since penicillin into a racist (that’s not a joke) villain, Time comes right out and says it — and naturally does so from its air-conditioned offices (I don’t link junk science):

The troubled history of air-conditioning suggests not that we chuck it entirely but that we focus on public cooling, on public comfort, rather than individual cooling, on individual comfort. Ensuring that the most vulnerable among the planet’s human inhabitants can keep cool through better access to public cooling centers, shade-giving trees, safe green spaces, water infrastructure to cool, and smart design will not only enrich our cities overall, it will lower the temperature for everyone. It’s far more efficient this way. To do so, we’ll have to re-orient ourselves to the meaning of air-conditioning. And to comfort. Privatized air-conditioning survived the ozone crisis, but its power to separate—by class, by race, by nation, by ability—has survived, too. Comfort for some comes at the expense of the life on this planet. It’s time we become more comfortable with discomfort. Our survival may depend on it.

Okay, number one: fuck you. Number two: fuck you. Number three: Climate Change, Global Warming, or whatever they’re calling it today, is a hoax. Climatologists, scientists, and other so-called experts are 0-44 with their alarmist climate predictions, so let me assure you that if you try to take my air conditioning away based on fake prediction number 45, things are going to get ugly. Real ugly. Number four: Did I mention, fuck you?

Do you have any idea how many lives are saved thanks to air conditioning? Even in the 21st century, even in Western Civilization, people die due to a lack of access to air conditioning. In 2003, in France, 14,802 (that’s not a typo) died in a heatwave, almost exclusively due to a lack of air conditioning.

Imagine America without air conditioning. The death toll would be incalculable; human misery would be off the charts.

Nevertheless, the monstrous lunatics at Time are not even open to the idea of allowing vulnerable people to hold on to their personal air conditioning. “[T]he most vulnerable among the planet’s human inhabitants can keep cool through better access to public cooling centers,” our Time overlords suggest.

Oh, I get it… The Time Gestapo will break into Grandma and Grandpa’s house, confiscate the bedroom air conditioner, and force them into cattle cars destined for a government cooling center when it gets hot.

This whole idea is not only a breathtaking violation of our human and civil rights; it’s outright cruelty, the mindset of a sociopath, a Bond villain, someone with no compassion or humanity, most especially the elderly and ill.

“It’s time we become more comfortable with discomfort.”

What’s this “we,” Kemosabe?

How about you go first.

What’s stopping Time Magazine and all its fellow Climate Change Hoaxsters from doing that right now? Set the example, Time Magazine. Shut off your air conditioning and show us how it’s done.

Nothing’s stopping them from “saving the planet” today other than elitist hypocrisy.

Until eight years ago, I had never lived in central air conditioning. For 47 years, it was a life of noisy window units, fans, etc. Let me tell you, brother, central air conditioning is a freakin’ miracle. My house is so comfortable; it’s like a paradise. The improvement in the quality of my life is something so stark I still think about and appreciate it, especially when I come in from working outside.

And let’s not forget that one of the greatest improvements in American society is how inexpensive air conditioning is. Sure, like all new inventions, at first it was too pricey for some (including me). But 15 years ago, I purchased a brand new 5,000 BTU window unit for $49 at Costco — and it came with remote control.

Amazon will drop one off at your front door for $150 or let you make $25.12 a month installments. Oh, and that includes a remote control.

Woody Allen famously said, “Between the Pope and air conditioning, I’d choose air conditioning.”

Well, let’s just say I get where he’s coming from.

But we should, at the very least, give the Climate Nazis at Time their due. They are, at long last, finally coming right out and admitting what those of us paying attention have known all along: that on top of our guns, these fascists are coming for our air conditioners. They want us unarmed and uncomfortable. Oh, and they also want to pool us into their centralized cooling centers, where I’m sure there will be compulsory Critical Race Training classes for the adults and Drag Queen Story Hour for the kids.

But again… You first, assholes. Be the change you want or shut up. You think we haven’t noticed that the most left-wing state in the country, California, can’t keep the electricity on because all those left-wingers want their air conditioning?

You fascist hypocrites will have to pry my 72-degree thermostat from my cold, dead hands.

Come and get it.

