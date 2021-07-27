Establishment Media Panic: Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Deal Crumbling

The establishment media sounded the alarm Monday that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure designs are crumbling.

Despite Biden’s optimism that two infrastructure proposals worth trillions of dollars will be signed into law, the Washington Post, Politico, and the New York Times have sounded the alarm on the possibility of failure.

“‘It’s Painful’: Infrastructure Talks Near Either a Deal or Collapse,” a Times headline alerted.

“Nearly five weeks after President Biden and a group of Republican and Democratic senators triumphantly announced that they had risen above the polarization gripping Washington to agree on a framework for an infrastructure deal,” the Times wrote, “there was trouble in bipartisan paradise on Monday as their agreement appeared to teeter on the brink of collapse.”

Politico’s headline warned, “High-stakes infrastructure talks stall out as deadline passes” with the subtitle, “The negotiations are in acute danger of collapsing after a weekend of fruitless discussions.”

“Senators capped off a day of trading blame and stalled efforts on their bipartisan infrastructure proposal with a Monday meeting that quickly broke up, signaling a tough path forward as negotiators missed yet another self-imposed deadline,” the outlet warned.

“Senate infrastructure talks in political jeopardy as infighting spills out into the open,” the Post headline declared.