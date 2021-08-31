Establishment Media Attempt to Clean Up Biden Afghan Mess

The establishment media published positive headlines after President Joe Biden fully withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday, leaving billions of dollars worth of abandoned military equipment and up to 200 stranded American citizens in the country.

“Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war,” the Associated Press’ (AP) upbeat headline read Tuesday.

“Hours before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport late Monday,” the AP wrote, ignoring that Biden capitulated to the Taliban-enforced deadline of August 31. The AP did not note the United States’ spy chief flew to Afghanistan and met with the Taliban to reportedly extend the deadline past August 31, but the Taliban ultimately said no, and Biden relented.

The AP’s paragraph continued, “Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.” The AP failed to mention Biden had placed the military in the position that demanded a “harrowing” evacuation.

With the last U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan, here's a by-the-numbers look at the war that began nearly 20 years ago. Generations of Americans to come will be paying off its cost, in the trillions of dollars. https://t.co/0KBIyygVaM — The Associated Press (@AP) August 31, 2021

Late Monday night, USA Today published a title which suggested a successful withdrawal, “With last plane out of Kabul, America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan is over.”

“The retreat, announced by the Pentagon, came one minute before Aug. 31 Kabul time, keeping the U.S. in the country right up until a deadline set by President Joe Biden’s administration,” the publication wrote about the “deadline set by” Biden.