Establishment Media melted down after Twitter agreed on Monday to allow Elon Musk to purchase the platform.

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” before it was verified by the establishment media, claimed free speech is unattractive to Americans.

“If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party, or are you going to decide to stay home?” he rhetorically asked. “And that’s a question for Twitter users.”

“Some Twitter users would love the idea that there is going to be absolutely no moderation and no rules at all,” he whined. “Others might not want to be anywhere near that.”

CNN's @brianstelter on Musk's Twitter takeover: "If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party or are you going to decide to stay home?"

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, who alleged the coronavirus was unlikely to have originated in a Chinese laboratory, complained Monday evening that Twitter, under Elon Musk, may “secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates.” Melber ignored Twitter censorship of the “laptop from hell” story.

As we discussed… if you own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you, you don’t have to explain yourself. You don’t even have to be transparent,” he prefaced. “You could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees. Or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else, and the rest of us might not even find out until after the election.”

“Elon Musk says this is all to help people because he is just a free speech, philosophically clear, open-minded helper, a world helper, if you will. Is that true?” he asked. “Should you take him at his word? Should you care about this whether you have a Twitter account or not? This is important stuff.”

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, said on Tuesday that “people are excited because he [Elon Musk] is sort of going to unleash the trolls,” she claimed.

“He [Musk] is saying ‘you get to say whatever you want. I’m going to take away the guardrails,'” she continued about free speech. “That is something that is a bit scary.”

“It’s going to be scary to a lot of women,” she alleged before claiming users of Twitter are “predominantly straight white men.”

“It seems to be that this is about free speech of straight white men,” she added about Musk’s purchase. “Let them have it… I enjoy the block button on Twitter.”

Hostin also said that Musk’s purchase of Twitter may create a left-wing alternative where “real people are talking.”

Sunny Hostin is NOT excited that @elonmusk is the new owner of Twitter because it's the "free speech of straight, white men."

The Washington Post published a story Monday evening that highlighted the left’s reaction inside Twitter’s headquarters to the platform’s sale. “Twitter workers face a reality they’ve long feared: Elon Musk as owner,” the headline ran.

The article underscored the “emotional breakdowns” at Twitter produced so much “shock” that employees were too surprised to speak on the record.

“Some tweeted tear-filled emoji and memes of people having emotional breakdowns, while others told The Post they were too in shock to speak,” the article read. “At Monday’s town hall, leaders were vague in response to questions about future layoffs, changes to the company’s approach to free speech and safety, and whether the company will continue to make money from advertising.”