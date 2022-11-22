Nolte: CNN Finally Cans Producer Who Tweeted #TeamHitler

In 2014, Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim tweeted #teamHitler. In 2015, far-left CNN hired Ibrahim as a freelance producer. CNN finally cut ties with him this week.

More proof that the media, and most especially CNN, are beyond broken.

“I have shifted to team Germany after finding out that Messi supports Israel #teamHitler,” Ibrahim tweeted during the World Cup in July of 2014. He was referring to one of Argentina’s star soccer players who had previously visited Israel.

Less than a week later, he tweeted his support for the Islamic terrorist group Hamas. “Hamas is the modern day freed[o]m fighters, they def[e]nding their land, Yes they are entitled to armed struggle.”

For seven years, this guy did business with CNN before the pro-Israel media group Honest Reporting publicized his tweets ten days ago.

“Idris Muktar Ibrahim, a California-educated native of Kenya, has done work for CNN since 2015,” wrote Honest Reporting, “reporting on critical events in Africa, including then-President Barack Obama’s visit to the region[.]”

“Earlier this year,” the site reports, “following his graduation from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, [CNN’s] international desk took him on as a producer.”

Honest Reporting continues: “Ibrahim’s name has appeared in multiple bylines on CNN.com, including in one above a November 13 article about Israel’s incoming coalition[.]”

“Yet Ibrahim’s profound hatred of the Jewish state calls into question his ability to impartially report on the Arab-Israeli conflict,” the site writes before posting screenshots of the offending tweets.

Finally, CNN cut ties with Ibrahim and released a statement to Fox News: “Idris was employed as a freelancer by CNN. We were not aware of these tweets, which were published before we began working with him,” a CNN spokesperson said. “We have informed him that we will no longer be working with him in the future.”

According to the New York Post, Ibrahim worked closely with — surprise, surprise — Jim Acosta.

CNN’s hatred of Israel is no secret to anyone.

For his part, Ibrahim has apologized…

“In 2014, I wrote some ignorant and hurtful tweets. I regret having done so and unreservedly apologize for the pain my words caused, especially to the Jewish Community,” he wrote. “They were offensive and I must take responsibility. I was young, new to social media, and blurted out.”

You know what? I accept his apology. He’s a young guy, and young guys say dumb things. Why? Well, because they are dumb and because it’s only natural to push the envelope as you learn society’s boundaries. The problem is that in the age of social media, those dumb things last forever. I thank the Good Lord all the time social media wasn’t around when I was in high school and of college age. Why? Because I was an idiot. We should accept apologies. We should offer second and third, and fourth chances, and I hope Ibrahim is sincere and I hope he gets those chances. But then there’s CNN…

Are we supposed to believe a billion-dollar corporation doesn’t vet its new hires and doesn’t go back a mere year in social media accounts? This wasn’t 2004. This was 2015.

Come on. CNN knew exactly who it was hiring. How difficult is it to search someone’s Twitter account for HITLER?

If you want to play pretend, if you want to say CNN wasn’t aware of those tweets, then remember who CNN hired. CNN didn’t hire Ibrahim (who has hopefully matured over the last decade) last week. They hired the 2015 Ibrahim, who wrote those tweets.

What a vile organization.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.