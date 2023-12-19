Two-thirds of likely voters view the media’s coverage of His Fraudulency Joe Biden unfavorably, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday. On top of that, 60 percent say media bias is getting worse, up from 56 percent in March. Only six percent believe it is getting better.

When asked, “How would you rate the quality of the news media coverage of the Biden administration,” only 30 percent said it was either excellent (ten percent) or good (20 percent). A whopping 65 percent rated the coverage as either fair (22 percent) or poor (43 percent).

When asked if the media has “given too much coverage or not enough coverage of Hunter Biden’s legal problems,” only 24 percent said too much, while a majority — 51 percent — said too little. Only 19 percent said the Hunter coverage was about right.

On the question of whether the media’s bias problem is getting better or worse, only six percent said better, while 60 percent said worse. Another 30 percent said, “about the same.”

For obvious reasons, Democrats are more likely to approve of the media’s pro-Biden bias. Forty-nine percent of Democrats rated the coverage favorably, while 47 percent disagreed.

Among Republicans, a full 81 percent rated the coverage unfavorably, while only 18 percent were favorable.

Unaffiliated voters are also unhappy with the media’s Biden coverage. More than two-thirds, 69 percent, fall into the unfavorable column, while 23 percent say favorable.

While it is no surprise that 72 percent of Republicans believe the media have not delivered enough coverage of Hunter Biden’s serial scandals, even 30 percent of Democrats agree, along with 53 percent of unaffiliated voters.

There is just no question that when faced with the choice between holding on to their credibility or whoring out that credibility to win elections for Democrats, the corporate media went the whore route, and people are noticing.

The media know that unbiased coverage — meaning you treat Joe Biden’s scandals with the same zeal and curiosity you would former President Donald Trump and you treat Hunter Biden’s scandals in the same way you would Donald Trump Jr. — would devastate the Democrat party. So, instead of informing the public, the media have sold out entirely to protect Democrats from legitimate scandals and do this to Republicans:

Other than ginning up dumb, easily manipulated Democrats to come out and vote against their own interests, the media’s powers to persuade normal people are gone. They lie. We know it. They hate us. We know it.

