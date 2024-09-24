Nolte: Media Appear Scared to Confirm Kamala Harris’s McDonald’s Job

The corrupt corporate media appear terrified to look into the disputed claim that sitting Vice President Kamala Harris once worked at McDonald’s.

Over several years, Harris has used the fact she once worked at McDonald’s while attending college to burnish her middle-class bona fides (which are also disputed).

Although Harris is 59 years old and has been a public figure for two decades, there is no record of her mentioning this job until 2019, during her failed attempt to run for president.

The McDonald’s job has also been part of her 2024 campaign, including being featured prominently in a campaign ad.

Nevertheless, there is no public record that shows Harris ever worked at McDonald’s, not in her two memoirs written in 2010 and 2019 and not on a 1987 job application for a law clerk position in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office that required the applicant list every job held going back ten years, which would have included her time at McDonald’s.

Odder still, the Harris campaign refuses to provide confirmation of the job, which could be done easily with old tax documents or simply by naming the franchise location.

What’s most revealing is the media’s reaction to all this. For example, whenever former President Donald Trump brings up Harris’s McDonald’s job and his more-than-reasonable doubt she ever worked there, the corporate media either ignore him entirely, publish bizarrely worded fact checks to make the doubters sound like liars, or ridicule him as “obsessed.”

Here’s the left-wing PolitiFact’s absurd fact check: “No, McDonald’s didn’t say there’s ‘no record’ Kamala Harris worked at the fast food chain.”

Okay, but did McDonald’s confirm she did work for it? We don’t know. That’s a fact PolitiFact — like the rest of the media — is scared to look into. So, instead of confirming the only fact that matters, PolitiFact plays semantics to make it look like those who question Harris’s McDonald’s claim are liars.

The far-left Snopes did the same.

USA Today, which I assume has some reporters on staff, pulled the same con: “No, McDonald’s didn’t say Kamala Harris never worked there.”

And what do the media do when Trump dares to bring this issue up? Rather than investigate a legitimate issue (a presidential candidate potentially and repeatedly lying about her job history), they attack Trump…

Those links aren’t even mainstream corporate media outlets.

Other than slavishly repeating Harris’s McDonald’s job claims, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, NPR, the Washington Post, and the New York Times are — as far as I can tell — ignoring Trump’s criticism as an apparent means to avoid blowing up the McDonald’s story into something they might have to look into — which they obviously do not want to do.

This tells us two things…

The first is that none of Harris’s many media allies have been able to confirm she worked at McDonald’s because, if it were confirmed, that confirmation would be shoved up Trump’s ass for at least a week. Also, it would not surprise me in the least if one or more of these outlets knew for a fact that Harris lied about the McDonald’s job and is refusing to report it.

Second, the media are terrified to look into the McDonald’s issue because they are terrified they will discover that Harris lied, and they all know how damaging that lie would be to her campaign. So, they are ignoring a legitimate news story hoping to run out the clock until Election Day.

After the election, after it matters, the media will look into it. But, this I know…

No one has been able to confirm that Harris told the truth about this job because that we’d know about.

