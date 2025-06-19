Nolte: Trump Says ‘MAGA HATES Fox News’ and Its ‘FAKE’ Polling

President Trump tore into “Crooked FoxNews Polls” after the cable outlet released another one of those polls that result in eye rolls from anyone who understands polling.

“The Crooked FoxNews Polls got the Election WRONG, I won by much more than they said I would, and have been biased against me for years. They are always wrong and negative. It’s why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT,” the president wrote Thursday on his Truth Social account.

He added correctly that, “This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work.”

Trump has complained about Fox News polling for years, and for good reason: Fox polling sucks. The following examples are just from 2020.

Fox News told us Trump would lose Michigan by twelve. He lost by less than three. Fox News told us Trump would lose Arizona by nine points. The final tally was Biden 49.4 percent to Trump’s 49.1 percent. Fox News told us Trump would lose North Carolina by four. Trump won by 1.3 points. Fox News told us Trump would win Ohio by only by three. He won by 8.1.

Fox was a little better in 2024, but they also refrained from doing much polling nearer to Election Day.

Trump went on:

“Now a new FoxNews poll comes out this morning giving me a little more than 50% at the Border, and yet the Border is miraculously perfect, NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH. 60,000 people came in with Sleepy Joe in the same month last year.”

“I hate FAKE pollsters” he continued, “one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster!”

No, Fox will never change its discredited pollster because Fox News loves spreading fake polls.

The poll released by Fox News today has Trump eight points underwater in overall approval, 46 percent approve to 54 percent disapprove, and has never once had him over 50 percent approval during this second term.

On border security, Fox says he’s at 53 percent approve, 46 percent disapprove. On immigration, he’s upside-down eight points with 46 percent approve to 53 percent disapprove. On foreign policy, he down 15(!) points, 42 percent approve to 57 percent disapprove. On the economy and inflation, he’s down 18 points and 34(!) points, respectively.

Throughout his first term, Fox News has never had Trump over 50 percent approval on immigration, foreign policy, the economy, or inflation.

Here’s the real howler… According to this Fox poll, Kamala Harris has the highest favorability rating out of the ten people the pollster asked about. She’s at 49 percent favorable to 51 percent unfavorable. Trump is at 45/55.

Maybe these numbers are accurate. Who knows? What I do know is that we can’t trust these numbers because Fox News polls suck. You would think that a purported news network would care enough about its credibility to dump this polling firm.

