Vice President JD Vance Says Breitbart News, Alternative Media Important for Representing Americans

Speaking at the first official press briefing in 40 days, Vice President JD Vance said one of former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s many legacies was adding more voices to the room and creating the New Media Seat.

Vance joked that he hoped she “was not watching” his appearance on Thursday at the podium and thanked her for opening the press room to non-legacy media.

The first question of the briefing went to Breitbart News’ Nick Gilbertson who asked Vance if non-legacy outlets would continue to enjoy the access granted under Leavitt’s tenure.

“A lot of people have been able to get access to information and tell stories to the American people because they have something interesting to say. I would include you and our friends at Breitbart in that category,” said Vance.

“For too long, people in this room and this city have tried to lock out non-legacy media and see it as a threat. It’s a way to democratize information. You should not have to have a fancy credential or a lot of money to tell a story to the American people,” he continued.

Vance said at the heart of the First Amendment was the recognition that every American is allowed to speak their mind.

“If only some people are given a microphone or only some media outlets given access it strikes at the heart of the ability to tell a story, it makes it harder for people to get access to their First Amendment rights,” he said. “With all due respect, there are a lot of Americans who feel like they aren’t properly represented by a lot of the information on the airwaves in traditional media.”

The Vice President said the White House under President Trump is committed to building on the ability of new media to have access to the administration in the months and years to come.