MS Now Reacts to Being Banned from White House over ‘Fake News’: ‘White House Belongs to the American People’

MS NOW issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump announcing that he was banning establishment news outlets such as CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House for “‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.”

In a statement posted to X by MS NOW Public Relations, MS NOW stated that “the White House belongs to the American people.” The outlet added that it “intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend” its First Amendment rights.

“Earlier this morning MS NOW journalists were denied access to the White House grounds,” the statement from MS NOW said. “The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars.”

The statement continued: “MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy. We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters, and our newsroom.”

The statement from MS NOW comes after Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Friday that “effective immediately” he was “banning CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico,” from the White House due to them “‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.”

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump added in his post. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

Trump has previously criticized MS NOW’s White House correspondent Jake Traylor as being “one of the worst in the business,” and has told Politico‘s Dasha Burns that the outlet has “been so wrong about everything” and that “Politico is fake news.”