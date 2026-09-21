Nolte: Trump Plays Chess While CNN, MS NOW, and Politico Play Checkers

Although there is no First Amendment right to have access to the White House or to the sitting president, three far-left propaganda outlets that have filed suit on First Amendment grounds to overturn President Trump’s revocation of their White House credentials will probably find a corrupt judge to reinstate those credentials.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico might win that battle, but they are already losing the war, and if this goes to the Supreme Court, the loss could be an agonizing one for them and a glorious one for Normal People.

What Trump is doing here is what Trump has done for more than a dozen years: out-foxing the corrupt corporate media, and he’s the Mozart of outfoxing these degenerates.

If you recall, it all began with Trump questioning President Barry Obama’s birth certificate. While the media squealed and screamed, Trump’s cunning relentlessness forced Obama to cough it up. Obama producing his birth certificate finally killed the “birther” controversy, which was a total victory for Trump and Republicans. The last thing the media and Obama wanted was to kill the “birther” controversy, which is why the media never pressured Obama to produce the document and why Obama never bothered. Keeping the “birther” issue alive was an easy way to divide Republicans and smear all of them as racist.

In one move, Trump stripped away that tool, and in doing so, proved to everyday Republican voters he could handle the fake media like no Republican anyone had ever seen. Besides his long list of stunning accomplishments, Trump playing the media like a fiddle to kill the “birther” controversy was the primary reason I took him seriously when he announced his ultimately successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Fast-forward to today: What does Trump gain by booting CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House?

Allow me to count the ways…

First off, he changes the subject from what the corrupt media have been deliberately obsessing on to the exclusion of all the incredible economic good news — gas prices, the Iran War, and the left’s latest absurd moral panic crusade around artificial intelligence (AI). Secondly…

He has maneuvered the media into its most unattractive mode: talking about, obsessing about, and championing itself. The “All About Me” media becomes even more so, which is never pretty.

Trump’s strategic move to change the national conversation also works because the talk immediately swings over to how gallingly hypocritical the media are. Here’s a perfect example of CNNLOL’s Brian Stelter calling on the Obama White House to remove Fox News from the White House. And as we all know, the corporate media almost universally defended Trump’s blacklisting on social media in 2021.

Yes, the media cheered and championed a sitting president’s removal from social media sites, and now everyone is getting an important refresher. CNN and MS Now have also, purely for political reasons, refused to carry some Trump events and speeches.

Trump might also be looking towards the Supreme Court.

If a judge orders these three corporate super PACs for the DNC media outlets back into the White House, the White House might choose to appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court. How the highest court in the land will rule is anyone’s guess, but “White House Access” is a very different thing from a “First Amendment Right.”

After all, what’s the standard to not allow access to the White House? If CNN, MS NOW, and Politico have a constitutional right to this access, why not everyone else?And if you don’t want to give absolutely everyone on the planet who identifies as a “journalist” White House access, how and why do you draw a special line for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico?

What’s more, Trump is ginning up his base in time for the midterm elections. The corporate media hate Normal People, and this gives us another opportunity to hate them right back.

Finally, regardless of the legal outcome, the Trump Administration should still freeze these hateful media corporations out forever. Why call on them? Why grant them interviews? Why appear on their networks? Blacklist them forever.