MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Attacks Breitbart After Trump Says Breitbart Is Only News Outlet To Cover Him Fairly: ‘Didn’t Even Know It Still Existed’

MS NOW’s Deadline host Nicolle Wallace attacked Breitbart News after President Donald Trump praised Breitbart News as the only news outlet to cover him fairly, stating that she “didn’t even know it still existed.”

While speaking with MS NOW Senior White House reporter Vaughn Hillyard, Wallace questioned if Trump banning establishment news outlets such as CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House would “have the potential to expand” to other outlets that are more “sympathetic” to Trump.

The question from Wallace came after Trump announced on Friday that he was banning Politico, CNN, and MS NOW from the White House over “‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.”

“Some of the most devastating coverage of the war in Iran is coming from journalists at the Wall Street Journal. Some of the revelations about the war dead have come from the Washington Post in the last week, owned by his friend and his inauguration, you know, stagemate Jeff Bezos. Some of the worst stories about the damage to the bases have been broadcast on CBS, owned by people very sympathetic to him,” Wallace said. “Does this ban have the potential to expand to those outlets?”

“I have no reason to believe it doesn’t,” Hillyard responded. “Today on Truth Social, and Nicole, to answer your question, he put up on a social media post that Breitbart is the only one that treats him fair.”

As Wallace broke out laughing, Hillyard continued: “So, if Breitbart is the bar… I mean the President said it himself.”

As Hillyard began to talk about how “the one broadcast camera that is allowed” to film Trump arriving in New York City (NYC) for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was Real America’s Voice, Wallace interrupted stating she “didn’t even know” that Breitbart “still existed.”

“The one broadcast camera that is allowed to come in today to film the President upon his arrival to New York City for the first day of the United Nations General Assembly without the pool, without CNN, with CNN being barred to cover it on behalf of all the networks, the one hand-selected outlet is called Real America’s Voice, which is the MAGA-propagating outlet that is host to Steve Bannon’s show and Jack Posobiec, and John Solomon,” Hillyard added.

Breitbart News’s Mariane Angela reported that when asked by Washington Examiner reporter Naomi Lin “on why the ban would survive a court challenge when a similar first-term effort against CNN did not,” Trump explained that he does not get “fair press” and added that he only receives it “from Breitbart.”

“I won the presidency. I won all seven swing state. I won the popular vote,” Trump explained. “I won 87 percent of the counties. That’s why the maps are all red when you look, except for two little blue lines on each side on each coast. I won a landslide, and I get no — I get I don’t get fair press. I get it from Breitbart. I get it from a little bit from Fox. Fox is the worst. I think Fox has, frankly, the worst polls in the whole business.”

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump shared Breitbart’s article that Breitbart was the “only outlet that covers him fairly.”