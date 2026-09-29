Nolte: Backlash Forces BBC to Remove Article Claiming ‘Bare Nails’ Are Racist

A backlash has forced the disgraced, far-left BBC to remove an article that declared “bare nails” racist.

That’s “bare nails,” as in fingernails, as in women choosing to not have their fingernails colored with nail polish.

That’s now considered racist, y’all.

Why?

Because when the market for racism is as starved as it is for actual racism, the market is filled with crap like this… “Nail art’s historical and creative roots are linked back to black, Latino, and Asian communities and the suggestion that bare nails are now a sign of high status could stigmatise bold manicures,” wrote the BCC.

“That trend really promotes blankness and this kind of sameness and erasure of culture and identity that is so important to black and brown communities, some “beauty journalist” told the dumbasses at the BBC, who decided that blather was worth reprinting.

This was not some silly blog-style article at the BBC. No, sir. This was a big deal. Two so-called reporters, Tiffanie Turnbull and Simran Sohal, devoted about 1400 words and multiple interviews to this retardery. If it weren’t such a ridiculous subject, you would call that amount of time and effort put into this “deeply researched and reported.”

Yes, this article just goes on and on and on, desperate to use a pile of “reporting” to gloss over what it really is — a pile of First World nonsense: “The examples are almost always white women or celebrities… [and] they’ll often conflate class and taste with that bareness.”

For some reason, probably because they are awful people, some people just need racism to exist, and because there is so little real racism, they invent it. That’s all this is — the BBC inventing racism.

I’m sure the BBC published its article filled with anticipation about how The Clique would gush over its insight and sensitivity. Surprisingly, even The Clique found it ludicrous:

Ex-Olympic swimmer Baroness Sharron Davies dismissed the piece as “divisive tosh,” while choreographer Rosie Kay called it “utterly insane.” Opera historian Alexandra Wilson said: “The politicisation of absolutely everything is becoming deeply tedious. We used to be a sane country. Women could wear nail varnish or not, according to their preference, and nothing further needed to be said, certainly not by the BBC.” She added: “This is the most absurd story ever and it demeans the BBC to be reporting as “news” that going without nail varnish is (apparently) classist and racist.”

People think woke is dead, but it is not, at least among the elite media and Hollywood. Much of the public is fed up with woke, but the media and the entertainment industry cannot reverse course without admitting it was all a mistake, which is something this new generation does not have the maturity or professionalism to do