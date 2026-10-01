CNN Again Dropped from White House Pool Coverage

The White House plans to keep CNN from providing pool coverage during President Trump’s travel to Texas and Oklahoma, a source told The Hill on Thursday. The White House did not immediately respond to the news outlet’s request for comment and CNN was not listed as the TV pool outlet covering the president.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are seeking court action to have their credentials reinstated, alleging the administration has “persisted in unpredictably and inconsistently implementing its ban” despite a judge’s restraining order — including prohibiting CNN from White House pool duties.

The White House dropped CNN from traveling with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to last Saturday’s Tennessee-Texas college football matchup.

A judge’s order reinstating the three left-wing outlets’ access was limited to White House grounds and does not cover travel with the president.

Emily Kuhn, a spokesperson for CNN, confirmed the removal to NBC News but did not provide additional comment. The network earlier cited their removal was “a blatant violation of the First Amendment and due process.”

CNN attorneys renewed their filing to reinstate their pool coverage on Tuesday, arguing the White House is issuing access to the president and coverage of his daily activities “unpredictably and inconsistently,” causing the outlet irreparable harm in the process, The Hill reported.

The Trump administration is required to submit a response to this week’s filing by Friday, October 2.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.