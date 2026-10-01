Nolte: Donald Trump’s 56th Time Cover Appearance Breaks Record

President Trump has finally defeated former President Richard Nixon’s 55 with number 56 — 56 being the number of times Trump has appeared on Time Magazine’s cover.

The far-left Time put Trump on the cover this week and acknowledged the occasion:

This cover marks a milestone for this magazine and for the President: with 56 appearances, Trump has now been on the cover of TIME more often than any other individual, surpassing President Richard Nixon, who held the title for more than half a century, repeatedly breaking his own record as the Watergate scandal progressed. Trump’s first TIME cover came in 1989, when he appeared to personify that moment’s collective aspiration for luxury. His voice in that story remains familiar to us now: “I have an absolute strategy, but it’s an innate strategy and not definable,” he said. “When you start studying yourself too deeply, you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see.” (This cover has hung above a urinal in a men’s room at Mar-a-Lago.) It should come as little surprise that American Presidents (and Jesus) rank among the most regular occupants of TIME’s red border. Eight of the 10 most frequent TIME cover subjects over the past century have been Commanders in Chief. More than 20 different artists and photographers, including Dan Winters, who photographed the President at his helipad for this issue, have contributed Trump covers over the years.

“While the President covets being on the cover,” Time adds, “he makes it clear he is not always happy with the result, and he has been keeping score: he told us this week that of the 55 previous covers, he has liked 17 of them.”

Naturally, as you would expect from a far-left propaganda outlet like Time, almost all of its coverage of Trump has been negative. Still, this milestone proves that 1) Trump sells magazines, and 2) that is because he was a consequential man before he became president and is now, without a doubt, the most consequential man of the 21st Century — not just in America but all around the planet.

In short: Trump matters.

All those oh-so-plugged-in media anchors, establishment Republicans, overpaid consultants, and the left in general laughed this man off as a joke. They laughed him off when he announced his run for the presidency in 2015. They laughed him off as a “historical error” throughout his first term. They laughed him off while President Autopen drove the country into a ditch. Well, ever since Trump’s incredible, history-defying 2024 comeback, they’ve stopped laughing.

Trump matters.

He has reshaped the Supreme Court and lower courts; he has completely upended the public’s view of illegal immigration; he has rebuilt the military, civilized Venezuela, outfoxed Russia and China in Greenland, cut the federal government workforce, turned the Republican Party into a populist party, ended Roe v. Wade, ended racist DEI, ended child mutilation, and will soon (hopefully) ensure the suicidal mullahs in Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. I could go on and on…