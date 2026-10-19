Nolte: Disgraced, Far-Left Christiane Amanpour Leaving CNN in June

The hideous Christiane Amanpour, one of the most corrupt “journalists” in television history, will leave far-left CNN in June of next year.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN[LOL], my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement. The 68-year-old added that she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism.”

“Remember,” she continued, “always be truthful, not neutral.”

There’s little doubt that this globalist serial liar decided to leave CNN knowing that she now works for David Ellison, the Skydance CEO who successfully merged his company with Warner Bros., which owns the basement-rated CNN.

Ellison put Bari Weiss in charge of CBS News, and one area where Weiss is actually good is how Israel is covered. Weiss is Jewish and a defender of the Jewish state. Amanpour’s seething hatred for Israel isn’t something she bothers to disguise.

WATCH — Trump Credits Breitbart for Fair Coverage While Blasting Fake News Media Outlets:

In August of 2026, an Amanpour guest accused Israel of executing a “Final Solution” against the children of Gaza. She did not push back.

In 2007, Amanpour compared Jewish settlers in the West Bank to Islamic terrorists and jihadists.

In 2023, Amanpour described the shooting down of three Israeli citizens by Palestinian terrorists as a “shootout.”

In 2020, the hideous Amanpour compared Kristallnacht to President Trump’s “modern-day assault [on] fact, knowledge, history and truth.”

In 2025, Amanpour claimed that in the wake of October 7, the hostages held by Hamas “were probably being treated better than the average Gazan, because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had.”

On top of being snooty and charmless, when it comes to her rabid Jew-hatred, Amanpour has no decency, zero respect for the facts, and a bottomless well of shamelessness she can count on to keep it coming.

WATCH — President Trump Wonders if CNN Will Change: “It’s Hard to Straighten Garbage Out”:

Amanpour showed a real fascist streak in 2023 when — and this is amazing — she proudly and stridently voiced her opposition to CNN hosting Donald Trump in a town hall event. At the time, Trump was a former U.S. president. At the time, Trump was the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. And still she said this … and said it to a group of Columbia journalism graduates:

So right now, in this moment, for me personally, I want to do what’s right and empathize with and acknowledge all those who need to trust us at CNN, the most trusted name in news. I understand that the [Trump] town hall a week ago was, for many, an earthquake. And indeed, because I’m a reporter, before I came here today… I met with CNN CEO Chris Licht at our New York headquarters. And he said the same thing, that it was an earthquake… We had a very robust exchange of views, and he wanted me to know that he welcomed that exchange of views. … For me, of course, the fact that the American people voted three times against Trump and Trumpism — 2018, 2020, 2022 — also speaks volumes. We’ve done our duty. We have told the story… I still respectfully disagree with allowing Donald Trump to appear in that particular format.

She’s one of the worst ever, and for the next eight months CNN will gush over her as though she cured polio and not for what she is: Eva Braun minus the charm.

Good riddance to this cancer on everything journalism should stand for.