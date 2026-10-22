In a write-up of Wednesday night’s debate between Mike Rogers and Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (aka Abdul-El-Sayed), the far-left New York Times referred to El-Sayed as a doctor a whopping 42 — 42! — times.

Look for yourself.

So to be clear, El-Sayed does not hold a license to practice medicine. He holds a Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oxford. But he did not complete his residency after graduating from medical school.

He is a doctor only by way of an academic degree.

Still…DR. EL-SAYED a whopping 42 freaken times.

So, for an apples-to-apples comparison, I went back to look at how this very same New York Times described U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during his 2010 bid to become a U.S. Senator.

Before we begin, know this… There is one difference between El-Sayed and Rand Paul: Rand Paul is a practicing and medically licensed surgeon and doctor.

So, when practicing doctor Rand Paul first ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010, just like academic doctor El-Sayed is today, how did the New York Times refer to Paul…?

As “Mr. Paul.”

See for yourself here, here, and here. And not once in those three articles is Paul referred to as “Dr. Paul.”

It’s not just Rand Paul… While academic doctor El-Sayed gets the 42 times Times Treatment, here’s how the Times treats practicing Republican doctors currently in the U.S. Senate…

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) is an orthopedic surgeon. When Barrasso was first appointed to the seat, here’s the New York Times repeatedly referring to him as “Mr. Barrasso.”

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is a gastroenterologist/hepatologist. Here’s the New York Times referring to Dr. Cassidy only as “Mr. Cassidy.” And here it is again and again and again.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is an OB/GYN. He’s currently in a tight race for reelection. Here’s the New York Times repeatedly referring to him only as “Mr. Marshall” again and again and again and again.

And now we come to my all-time favorite example…

Here’s a New York Times article — this is a doozy — where, in the same article, academic doctor El-Sayed is referred to as “Dr. El-Sayed” twice and licensed doctor Roger Marshall is referred to only as “Mr. Marshall” no fewer than 11 times –but never once as Dr. Marshall.

Boy oh boy, over at the New York Times, Democrats sure got it good…