Nolte: Disgraced ‘60 Minutes’ Deliberately Hid Deportee’s Immigration Fraud, Report Says

Far-left, disgraced 60 Minutes knew that the man chosen for its Sunday night deportee poster child segment was guilty of immigration fraud and chose to hide that information, per a report from the New York Post.

Yep, more election interference from 60 Minutes, CBS News, and Bari Weiss.

On Sunday, 60 Minutes used America’s publicly-owned airwaves to tell the woeful tale of Moussa Diawara, a husband and father deported to Ghana in July after overstaying his 2001 tourist visa. In 2012, an immigration judge ordered Diawara’s permanent removal, but this was put on hold after Diawara established refugee status from his home country of Mali by claiming he would be persecuted upon return.

Nevertheless, our heroic and courageous U.S. immigration officials still arrested the 57-year-old outside his home and, in accordance with the law, sent him to Ghana instead of Mali.

From there, Ghanaian authorities decided to send him to Mali anyway.

Oh, that Orange Man, he is so Bad!

Well, there is just one little hitch in this story. Per the Department of Homeland Security, 60 Minutes knew about it and decided to hide a crucial fact from its waning number of retarded viewers.

In his refugee claim, Diawara told immigration authorities his life would be in danger in Mali — a mostly Islamic country — because he is a homosexual with “female behaviors and feelings.”

“Although I was born as a boy, but things appeared differently for me as I was already having female behaviors and feelings,” he claimed. “I was more comfortable being intimate with boys rather than with girls.”

He added that “since I came to the USA I had the possibilities to express my feelings to men without any embarrassment no reserve.”

60 Minutes did not reveal this.

Instead, 60 Minutes told its gullible viewers that Diawara’s refugee claim was based on fearing prosecution in Mali after converting to Christianity.

We all know why 60 Minutes hid this.

Diawara is married and has two children.

In other words, he’s not gay-married with two children. He’s married-married with two children.

In other words, Diawara committed immigration fraud on his refugee application when he claimed he prefers “being intimate with boys rather than with girls”

And so, 60 Minutes chose to lie through omission because clawing for sympathy over Diawara being separated from his family was the whole ballgame, in order to fabricate outrage against Trump. After all, had 60 Minutes told the truth about Diawara committing immigration fraud, that would have completely undermined the premise of his — and their — story.

Yes, the TRUTH would have undermined the premise, so … 60 Minutes hid the truth.

I leave you with this thought…

CBS News is a multi-billion dollar institution with unlimited resources. So, does anyone doubt that CBS used these massive resources to search high and low for the sobbiest deportation story it could? Of course they did. With a consequential election just days away, CBS was desperate to air the sobbiest of deportee stories to gin up the Democrat vote.

Well, what does it say when the sobbiest sob story CBS could find STILL required journalistic malpractice to come across?

You see, even with all of its resources and partisan zeal, 60 Minutes still couldn’t find a sympathetic deportee story, so they were forced to completely rewrite this one and hope nobody noticed.

If anything proves that those being deported need to be deported, it is the fact that the most sympathetic deportee 60 Minutes could find still had to be lied about in order to appear sympathetic.