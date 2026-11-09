Nolte: Salon Relentlessly Smeared Breitbart News and Now Salon Is Gone

Last week, after 31 years, the far-left online news magazine Salon ceased publication.

Tee hee.

Yes, somehow the world will have to find a way to live without a publication that produced headlines like these…

But let’s not forget Salon’s unrelenting obsession with Breitbart News, especially during the 2016 presidential election…

We imploded? We did? Us? I don’t think so.

We’re not the ones writing about Rubio’s and Cruz’s Christianity with a flashlight under our chin.

“Frightbart.” Lol.

Shame on us, when we should have instead normalized pedophilia and bestiality with dolphins.

Salon remained obsessed with us straight to its demise. As recently as October 17 Salon attacked us as one of the “MAGA influencers and right-wing outlets” involved in the “weaponization of justice against” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-SisterWife).

If you look up “Breitbart” at Salon.gone, we earned four mentions last month alone. And as you might imagine, not a single one was flattering.

So, yeah, I’m gloating over their demise. Why wouldn’t I? And it’s not really because Salon attacked us as much as it’s the pro-pedophile and pro-dolphin sex stuff.

Talk about pouring a toxic cancer all over our culture.

It’s easy to say you don’t ever want to see people lose their jobs. That sounds compassionate and appropriate. But should we not celebrate people looking to normalize bestiality and pedophilia losing their jobs?

I think we should.

Therefore, I do.

And so should you.

This is as charitable as I am willing to get: I’m as sorry for everyone at Salon losing their jobs as everyone at Salon would be if everyone at Breitbart News lost their jobs.

How’s that?

That’s fair, isn’t it?