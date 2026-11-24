These days, everything can be answered through a political lens because everything has been politicized by Democrats. For example: Why would the far-left Vanity Fair publish a hit piece on Taylor Swift that’s so poorly and thinly sourced, and in which her name is never used?

If you’ve read the piece, and I have, you might ask yourself another question… Why does Vanity Fair angle the article as a hit piece when even the worst behavior it alleges about Taylor Swift makes her look awesome?

It is, admittedly, a nicely composed piece and structured using the conceit of record sides. SIDE A is the myth around Taylor Swift. SIDE B is the supposed truth about Taylor Swift. This is an interesting approach when no one under 40 will get the reference.

According to Vanity Fair, Swift’s career was launched due to her own ambition which was backed by her equally ambitious parents and the fact they are wealthy. What’s more, over the course of her legendary career, Swift has feuded with fellow artists, used her relationships with various guys as recording material, and she can be equal parts shrewd and ruthless in her business dealings.

Sometimes, in both her music and business dealings, she allegedly twists the truth to make herself look more like the victim.

Sometimes she’s exceedingly generous to fellow musicians, especially women.

Sometimes, if she perceives a slight, she cuts them off entirely.

Honestly, that’s the worst Vanity Fair could find after talking to dozens of people about a woman in the public spotlight for more than 20 years. All I came away with was the impression that she’s ambitious, has no tolerance for bullshit, and doesn’t take any crap. In other words, she’s an American.

And so what if her parents have money? Do you know how many stage parents with money have wasted all that money on a talentless child?

Mommy and Daddy’s money only gets you so far.

Listen, I’m no Swiftie. I’m not even a music guy. Preferring silence, I don’t turn on the radio during long drives. But I still see Taylor Swift as an insanely talented, wildly ambitious, ridiculously successful, and slightly neurotic pop superstar who — within the context of pop superstars — is probably the healthiest example of a pop culture superstar America has seen in decades.

Yes, she’s a little self-involved. Yes, she was pretty partisan for a short time (only after being bullied into it). But look at the upside: no tattoos, no nose rings, no arrests, no sex tape, no paparazzi meltdowns. In the face of an Elvis-sized fame that began when she was still a teenager, Taylor Swift has shown remarkable poise and class. And she’s a girly-girl without any of the heavy hyper-sexualization that has defined pop music for decades.

So why is Vanity Fair straining to pretend it has uncovered damaging information about her, such as the fact she owned three pairs of Uggs in high school? (Seriously, that’s in the story.)

Well, Swift has toned down speaking out about politics — her endorsement of Kamala Harris was tepid at best. She’s also begun releasing songs about the joys of being a wife, suburban life, and having babies…

I just want you (You, you, yeah), huh

Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Ooh), wow

Got me dreaming ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop (Hoop)

Boss up, settle down, got a wish (Wish) list (List)

And so, the Vanity Fair article is a classic (and predictable) piece of media bullying against a high-profile celebrity who’s looking like she might color outside of the accepted political and social lines. Shame on Taylor Swift for not holding concerts for Kamala Harris, for maturing and realizing not all men are evil.

What I wrote in her defense last year still stands:

For going on 20 years, Swift had been the goddess who affirmed their lonely, bitter, anti-male lifestyle. She was all about her career, all about wrist-flicking the patriarchy, all about the narcissism of self-care. But unlike these former worshipers (who are mostly homely, bitter, and impossible to live with), Taylor Swift has options. She’s rich and beautiful, which means she has a banquet of desirable men laid out before her. She’s also smart enough to grow up and grasp the idea that being alone and childless at 40 is no way to live.

In another lyric, Swift admitted, “I like my friends cancelled.”

The fascists at Vanity Fair will never stand by and do nothing in the face of Based Taylor Swift.