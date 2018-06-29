Maher: Trump Will ‘Go When He Wants To Go,’ Even if He Loses 2020 Election

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated he doesn’t know if Democrats will ever win another election because President Trump “is going to go when he wants to go, and that includes losing the 2020 election.”

Maher said, “The mistake was made by letting him become president. You know, I’ve seen this in so many thriller movies, where the hero…says to the civilian that gets mixed up in the whole mess, look, some people will approach you. They’ll have suits and badges. They’ll look very official, and they’ll say, ‘Get in the car with us.’ Don’t ever get in the car. Because once you do that, you have no options, and that’s it, you’re dead. And we got in the car with Donald Trump. And once we’re in the car, we don’t have any — we’re not going to win the Supreme Court pick. I don’t know if we’re ever going to win another election, because I keep saying, and I truly believe, he is going to go when he wants to go, and that includes losing the 2020 election.”

