Michael Moore: ‘I’ll Join a Million Other People’ Surrounding Capitol to Delay Vote on SCOTUS Pick

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Michael Moore stated that to stop President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee from being voted on before the 2018 election, he will “join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol.”

Moore said, “The idea is…we first have to find ways to stop that vote from happening.”

Host Bill Maher then asked what Moore meant. Moore answered, “I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol. I will stand there. … Bill, let me tell you something, this judge goes through, for the rest of at least — well, all of our lives, it’s a right-wing court. That’s it. It’s over.”

Later, Moore stated, “We’re going to get the to point, my friends, where we’re going to have to circle Washington.”

