Police Chief: I Won’t Say Name of Annapolis Shooter, He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Talked About

During a press conference on Friday, Anne Arundel County, MD Police Chief Timothy Altomare stated that he will not say the name of the shooter in Annapolis and the shooter doesn’t deserve to be talked about.

Altomare said, “I can confirm for you at this time that we identified the suspect, with help through other investigative techniques, by using facial recognition technology from the Maryland Image Repository System. … I will not say his name today. I refuse to do it. I wish you wouldn’t do it, but I know better. He doesn’t deserve us to talk about him one more second.”

