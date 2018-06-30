Brooks: I Don’t Think There Will Be ‘Massive Overturn of Roe v. Wade’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated he doesn’t believe that there will be a “massive overturn” of Roe v. Wade.

Brooks said, “I don’t think it’s — the nightmare scenario on either side [the overturn of Roe], I don’t think is probably going to happen.”

He continued, “Because there is this precedent, which Secretary — Justice Roberts has maintained through most of the terms, and the Obamacare case is a good example, of saying, ‘I may agree, I may not agree, but what’s settled law is settled law.’ He’s tended to be biased in that direction. And as we go through the hearings, whoever the nominee is, that’s what they’re going to say. And so, they may disagree in principle on Roe v. Wade, but it is — it’s reasonably settled, so they may hedge it or something. But it — I’m not sure we’re looking at some massive overturn of Roe v. Wade either way.”

