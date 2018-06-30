Pirro: ‘Well-Funded’ Forces ‘Doing Whatever Is Necessary to Make Socialism Happen’ in America

Saturday, Fox News Channel “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro responded to the protests for open borders and people calling to disband U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Pirro argued the push for open borders is an agenda to “change our country at its very core” and is an attempt to move the country towards socialism.

“Right now in America, there are forces dug in, organized and well-funded doing whatever is necessary to make socialism happen. Today’s demonstrations are part of an ongoing step-by-step agenda to change our country at its very core,” Pirro stated.

Pirro pointed out how more socialist Democrats are winning elections throughout the country, adding Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would have been the Democratic nominee in 2016 had failed candidate Hillary Clinton not been gifted the nominee.

