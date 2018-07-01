Blumenthal: Trump’s Plan to Detain Immigrant Families Together Same as Japanese Internment

When asked about his fellow Democrats calls to abolish ICE, Blumenthal said, “Abolishing ICE will accomplish nothing unless we change the Trump policies. I visited the border about a week ago. I saw the brutality and inhumanity and absolute cruelty of these policies ripping children away from their parents. There is no plan or path to reunify them. It is not happening.”

He continued, “The Trump administration is embarked on a train wreck, a moral train wreck, a legal train wreck and a humanitarian train wreck because the plan now is to put the families together in tent city behind fences and barbed wire in ways that amount to imprisonment, internment just as was done with people of Japanese descent during World War II. That is a policy that is a disgrace to the United States of America.”

