Bolton: No One Should Have ‘a Case of the Vapors’ Over Trump-Putin Meeting

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Trump national security adviser John Bolton said he didn’t think anybody ought to have “a case of the vapors over” President Donald Trump meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16.

Bolton said, “He wants to understand the Russian position, and perhaps more importantly, he wants Putin to understand our position.”

He continued, “I don’t read the way he conducted these meetings the same way. I don’t think anybody ought to have a case of the vapors over discussions we have in NATO or the G-7 versus discussions we have with Putin or Kim Jong Un. They’re very, very different; the president treats them differently. He understands what the strategic interests are, and that’s what he’s trying to pursue.”

