CNN’s Acosta: ‘State-Supported Media’ Fox News Goes After Me Because They’re Part of the ‘MAGAphone’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” the network’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said Fox News frequently criticized of him is because it just echoes “what the president wants to hear.”

Acosta said, “We’ve sort of replaced Obama and Hillary. They need somebody to attack, and I think that we’ve sort of filled that role. Part of the issue is that I think, you know, instead of wanting to focus on the president’s behavior, they’d rather focus on our reporting on the president’s behavior.”

He continued, “There are folks on the conservative side, I refer to them affectionally as the ‘MAGA-phone.’ They by and large just echo what the president wants to hear and what he wants to say. We see that a lot happening over on Fox News.”

He added, “We have what I would consider to be a system of state-supported media. You have a White House, a president that lends so much support to one individual news network which gives them beneficial coverage, that it has changed the nature of what we view as being our system of delivering the news in this country.”

