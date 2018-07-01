NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump ‘Is Winning,’ Dems Are ‘Reeling’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump “is winning.”

Todd said, “The announced retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this week helped make one political reality clear: Despite his overall unpopularity, President Trump is winning, and the Democrats right now are reeling.”

He continued, “How about the Republican Party? The president’s approval rating among Republicans is around 90 percent. Elected Republicans fear criticizing him, and the party has become a cult of personality: his.”

He added, “Still, much of Mr. Trump’s success is superficial. While he’s more popular among Republicans, the party overall is shrinking. His trade war, North Korea, or the Mueller investigation all could turn against him and, frankly, turn against him now like North Korea has. But if the Democrats’ reaction to the Kennedy retirement proved anything, it’s that the Democratic Party has not figured out how to succeed in the Trump era.”

