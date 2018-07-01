Ocasio-Cortez: GOP Is ‘Gaslighting The Country’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” New York 14th congressional district Democratic U.S. House of Representatives nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Republican Party of “gaslighting the country.”

When asked about the upcoming Supreme court nomination Ocasio-Cortez said, “You know, for me, I’m a fighter. I’m always one for a fight. Especially when we see what the GOP has done. I feel like they’re kind of gaslighting the country. When they want to fight, when they want to bend and break the rules and stretch the Constitution to its limits, they’ll do it, but when they’re on the other side of the table, it’s, whoa, decorum.”

She added, “This Supreme Court seat is extremely serious. We have a president. there is a federal investigation going on with direct implications to the presidency and that presidency is talking about nominating a Supreme Court pick that is going to essentially hear this case out. This is a very unusual time in the country. When is the last time that a president has been in this position.”

