Romney ‘Not Willing to Say’ He Endorses Trump in 2020

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” failed 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who recently picked up the nomination for U.S. Senate in Utah, would not commit to endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.

“It’s too early to say who I will support [in 2020],” Romney told host Kasie Hunt.

Romney clarified he thinks Trump will get re-elected in 2020, but remained non-committal when Hunt pressed.

“I’m not willing to say who I’m going support at this stage. That’s a little early for that, but the time will come,” he said.

